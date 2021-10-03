Antimicrobial Coating for Orthopedic Implants Prevents Dangerous Bacterial Infections
Customizable to individual patients and requiring less than 10 minutes to prepare and use, new surgical implant coating prevented 100% of infections in mice. Biomedical engineers and surgeons at Duke University and UCLA have demonstrated an antibiotic coating that can be applied to orthopedic implants minutes before surgery that eliminates the chances of an infection around the implant.scitechdaily.com
