CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

“It just annoys me,” Kyle Daukaus believes he deserved a win against Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 38

By Prateek Athanur
firstsportz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Daukaus is not pleased with how things played out at UFC Vegas 38. The rising middleweight believes he deserved his win against Kevin Holland. Kyle Daukaus took on Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 38 which was held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The fighter submitted Holland in the very first round but the win was ruled out. Referees spotted an accidental headbutt from Kyle that dropped his opponent leading to the submission. Daukaus completely disagrees that the officials ruled out this fight after he submitted Kevin.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMAWeekly.com

Kevin Holland reacts to headbutt No Contest | UFC Vegas 38 Video

Middleweight Kevin Holland‘s UFC Vegas 38 co-main event bout against Kyle Daukaus was ruled a No Contest after an accidental headbutt changed the course of the fight. The fight was allowed to continue by referee Dan Mirgliotta and Daukaus finished Holland via rear-naked choke. After reviewing the replay, Mirgliotta ruled the bout a No Contest.
UFC
SportsGrid

UFC Fight Night Betting Preview: Holland vs. Daukaus

Before you get to the main event featuring long-time UFC veteran Thiago Santos doing battle in the light heavyweight division with Johnny Walker, a pair of middleweights will go toe-to-toe in the Octagon. The co-main event features the highly active Kevin Holland taking on recent prospect Kyle Daukaus as they pine to get inside the top ten in the division.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Ufc Apex#Haunt Me#Combat#The Ufc Apex#Mma
ufc.com

Kevin Holland Back To Answer Some Questions

During the UFC 266 broadcast last Saturday, one of the more unexpected beefs in MMA Twitter history erupted when middleweight Marvin Vettori started to go in on—of all people—commentator Paul Felder. Even pre-retirement, Felder’s lightweight status would’ve precluded them from meeting in the Octagon. It seemed extracurricular at best, and Kevin Holland wasn’t having it.
UFC
USA Today

Kyle Daukaus content with a 'boring three-round fight' vs. Kevin Holland at UFC Fight Night 193

Kyle Daukaus thinks Kevin Holland’s wrestling is better than advertised but still sees that aspect of the game making a big difference at UFC Fight Night 193. Holland (21-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC) had his grappling deficiencies exploited in back-to-back losses. In recent months he’s been working hard to shore up the holes in his game, and he’ll attempt to rebound when he meets Daukaus (10-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) in a middleweight bout on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Holland reveals he “almost didn’t make it” to UFC Vegas 38 due to visa issues

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland revealed that he “almost didn’t make it” to this weekend’s UFC Vegas 38 card due to visa issues. Holland returns to the Octagon this Saturday night when he takes on Kyle Daukaus in a middleweight bout. Holland is coming off of back-to-back losses to Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson where his lack of wrestling got him beat. Following those losses, Holland took several months off to improve his game. As part of his time off, Holland traveled to California to train with Daniel Cormier. But the Dallas native felt that the trip was too far, so he wanted to train his wrestling closer to home. That’s when his management group enlisted the help of former UFC welterweight champion Johnny Hendricks to train Holland in his wrestling, and the two have spent the last several months working on his grappling.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Holland notes improved takedown defense, calls for rematch with Kyle Daukaus

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland noted his improved takedown defense as he called for a rematch with Kyle Daukaus after UFC Vegas 38. Holland was knocked out by an accidental clash of heads, but he quickly woke back up and continued fighting against Daukaus in the co-main event of this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 38 card. About a minute after suffering the unfortunate knockdown, Holland was choked out by Daukaus. However, the fight was overturned to a No Contest after instant replay was used and it was deemed that the end of the fight was a result of the clash of heads.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MiddleEasy

UFC Middleweight Kevin Holland Details Halting Car Thief

Kevin Holland has detailed what transpired early in the morning of Oct. 4, 2021. Holland didn’t have a good night at UFC Vegas 38 this past Saturday (Oct. 2). Holland went one-on-one with Kyle Daukaus. Initially, it appeared Daukaus won the fight via submission but replays showed an accidental headbutt that was missed by referee Dan Miragliotta. The final result ended up being a No Contest.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus Ends In No Contest After Head Collision – UFC Vegas 38 Results (Highlights)

A middleweight encounter between Kevin Holland and Chris Daukaus is taking place now (Saturday, October 2, 2021) at UFC Vegas 38 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holland opens with a leg kick but Daukaus avoids his head kick attempt soon after. Daukaus quickly attempts a takedown but clinches Holland up against the fence. Holland does well to not get taken down and asks Daniel Cormier for his opinion. Holland is back to talking now as he avoids getting taken down and has Daukaus against the fence. The referee separates them and they return to striking. Holland gets dropped by what seems to be an accidental head collision! Holland does well to survive as Daukaus goes for the kill but ultimately gets his back taken. Daukaus sinks in the rear naked choke and Holland taps.
UFC
combatpress.com

Will Kevin Holland Get His Career Back on Track at UFC Vegas 38?

Kevin Holland takes on Kyle Daukaus in the co-main event of this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker card on ESPN+. After suffering two defeats in a row, will Holland get his career back on track?. Holland became a breakout UFC star in 2020, picking up five victories in...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 38 results: Santos edges out Walker, Daukaus win vs. Holland overturned on replay

The UFC Vegas 38 main card just closed out with the #5 ranked light heavyweight, Thiago Santos, winning a unanimous decision over the #10 ranked, Johnny Walker. Nobody was really ever hurt in this fight as there was ample respect being shown on both sides. When the fighters did let it go, it was pretty exhilarating for as long as it lasted. Earning three scores of 48-47 breaks up a three-fight losing skid for Thiago.
UFC
chatsports.com

UFC's Kevin Holland Discusses Involvement in Stopping Alleged Carjacking in Texas

UFC fighter Kevin Holland had a wild fight Saturday at UFC Las Vegas 38, but that wasn't the craziest part of his weekend. Holland fought Kyle Daukas to a no-contest after sustaining an accidental headbutt in a controversial ending. Things got even crazier Monday morning, as Holland told TMZ Sports that he thwarted an alleged carjacking by tracking down the accused thief in his car and subduing the suspect until police in Saginaw, Texas arrived.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Daukaus disagrees with no contest ruling vs. Kevin Holland, interested in early 2022 rematch

LAS VEGAS – Kyle Daukaus is not happy with the way things went down on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 193. The UFC middleweight submitted his opponent Kevin Holland with a rear-naked choke, but his fight was ruled a no contest instead of a win. Daukaus (10-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) and Holland (21-7 MMA, 8-4 UFC) accidentally clashed heads prior to the finishing sequence. Holland was hurt and fell face-first to the canvas, which allowed Daukaus to get his back and eventually sink in the choke.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Holland doesn’t agree with no contest ruling in Daukaus fight, ‘He knocked me out and choked me out in one fight’

Last night, in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 38 Kyle Daukaus and Kevin Holland fought to a no contest. The fight lasted under one round thanks to a clash of heads that seemed to KO Holland. However, Holland sprung back to life before the referee could wave it off. In the ensuing scramble Daukaus was able to secure a fight ending choke.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus rematch rebooked for upcoming UFC Fight Night card

The Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus welterweight rematch has been rebooked for an upcoming UFC Fight Night card after their recent No Contest. Holland and Daukaus fought to a No Contest last weekend at UFC Vegas 38. Early in the first round, Holland and Daukaus clashed heads and it dropped Holland to the mat. He woke back up a split second later but Daukaus was able to get him into a rear-naked choke soon afterward and the fight was stopped due to a submission victory. However, the instant reply was used immediately afterward and the fight was quickly reversed to a No Contest. Thankfully, the UFC has been able to rebook the rematch in short order. According to Brett Okamoto, the rematch will take place on November 13 (via Marcel Dorff).
UFC
chatsports.com

John McCarthy on Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus no contest ruling: ‘The right thing was done’

Kevin Holland, John McCarthy, Netherlands, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Las Vegas. The fight between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus at UFC Vegas 38 on Saturday night resulted in a No Contest. It was not the outcome that was expected, but one that was justified as an accidental clash of heads led to the fight-ending sequence that saw Daukaus submit Holland with a standing rear-naked choke in the first round.
UFC
Outsider.com

UFC Fighter Kevin Holland Takes Down Thief After Running Him Down on Foot

If there’s one person you don’t want to steal from, it’s likely a professionally trained UFC fighter. Although, in this case, you don’t even want to steal around them. One person learned this lesson when they attempted to steal near UFC middleweight competitor, Kevin Holland. He has been fighting since 2015 and has competed for the Bellator MMA, King of the Cage, and Legacy Fighting Alliance in the past.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy