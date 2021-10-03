“It just annoys me,” Kyle Daukaus believes he deserved a win against Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 38
Kyle Daukaus is not pleased with how things played out at UFC Vegas 38. The rising middleweight believes he deserved his win against Kevin Holland. Kyle Daukaus took on Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 38 which was held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The fighter submitted Holland in the very first round but the win was ruled out. Referees spotted an accidental headbutt from Kyle that dropped his opponent leading to the submission. Daukaus completely disagrees that the officials ruled out this fight after he submitted Kevin.firstsportz.com
