SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of What If. If you have not yet watched, continue at your own risk!. Last week’s What If came to an end with a major cliffhanger. While the majority of the episode was similar to previous installments in the respect that it took place in its own layer of the multiverse, the final seconds included a special cameo that literally came out of nowhere, and it successfully reshaped our concept of the show. Now, one week later, the context of that surprise has been delivered, and it has set up a big finale for the animated Marvel Disney+ show.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO