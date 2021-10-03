‘We out here’: Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence join rally for abortion rights in Washington DC

Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence put on a joint front at an abortion rights rally in Washington DC this weekend.

The two actors, who are close friends, were pictured together at the Women’s March protest at Freedom Plaza holding placards.

“Abortion is essential,” read Schumer’s, while Lawrence held a sign that read “Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies.”

Schumer wore a dark blue boiler suit and a bright blue cap, while Lawrence, who is expecting her first child, wore a gingham dress and a denim jacket.

In the accompanying caption, Schumer wrote: “I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here.”

Schumer had her uterus and appendix removed in September due to her struggles with endometriosis, a condition where the tissue that usually lines the uterus grows outside of it.

The actor and Trainwreck star shared details of the surgery in a video filmed by her husband Chris Fischer, in which she can be seen lying in a hospital bed.

“So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out,” Schumer said. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it.”

The 40-year-old then continued: “There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains.”

Along with the video, the I Feel Pretty star included a photo of herself in a hospital gown, which she captioned: “If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis .”

Lawrence, meanwhile, announced last month that she was pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

“Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mim.”