‘It’s going to be a great game!’ Excitement building ahead of Tom Brady’s return to Gillette

By Julianne Lima, Boston 25 News
 7 days ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Fans are so excited for Sunday night’s match-up between the Patriots and the Buccaneers.

For the first time in more than 600 days, Tom Brady will step inside Gillette Stadium – but this time, he won’t be wearing a Patriots jersey.

”I’m sad, but it’s exciting,” said Paul, a Patriots fan who lives in Rhode Island. “It’s going to be good to see Tom. He should be with us, you know? He should be with the Patriots, but it is what it is.”

While sadness still lingers following Brady’s departure, many fans still plan to cheer for him when he steps onto the field Sunday night.

“Oh, he’ll get a standing ovation,” said Bill Taylor, of Foxboro. “I mean, look what he did with this franchise: six Super Bowls, 20 years, [the] greatest quarterback of all time. It’d be like Ted Williams coming back to life and showing up at Fenway Park.”

”I wanted to boo him on the plane ride here, but I’ve changed my mind, I think, so I think you’ve got to clap for him,” said Mansfield native Marc Goldberg, who’s been living in California for the past 22 years. “I think I’ve accepted the fact that Tom Brady is no longer a Patriot, but at the same time, you’ve got to respect the six championships that he brought. Obviously, you’ve got Mac Jones as a rookie, so it’s going to be interesting to watch. It’s going to be a great game.”

Goldberg said he is rooting for the Patriots to win. His girlfriend, though, – and other Patriots fans – are a bit more torn.

“That’s my biggest dilemma, it’s been going on in my mind for the last couple of months ever since we planned this trip!” said Valerie Rivera, of San Diego, California. Obviously, I have the [Tom Brady] jersey, but I love my Patriots team, so it’s going to be really, super hard!”

