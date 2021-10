STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The playgrounds of yesterday could be seen as places where danger lurked! However, we have made it through mostly unscathed. Through the years, changes have been made for safety and more fun, from super high slides (with not much to keep you centered) or the heavy metal swings waiting to clonk you in the head to safer slides with rounded edges and softer swings.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO