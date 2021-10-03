CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Shippensburg University sports: Golden Bears defeat Raiders

By Bill Morgal
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County Free Press
 7 days ago
The Golden Bears defeated Shippensburg’s Raiders in a volleyball matchup Friday at Kutztown. SU’s volleyball team dropped the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) matchup, falling in five sets to the Golden Bears at Keystone Arena. Set scores were 25-21, 25-27, 19-25, 25-16, 9-15. Inside the box score. Shippensburg (5-10, 0-2...

fcfreepresspa.com

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Pennsylvania star high school football player arrested and charge for beating up an official after the game

Tyree Brooks is a star football player in Pennsylvania, and he is in the news because he allowed his emotions to get the best of him. The two way starter for Spring Grove High School in York County was arrested on aggravated assault charges Wednesday stemming from his intentional tackle of an official who had worked Spring Grove’s game on Friday, Oct. 1.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
Shippensburg, PA
Sports
City
Shippensburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Greencastle, PA
City
Kutztown, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Shippensburg, PA
College Sports
Franklin County Free Press

East Stroudsburg’s Warriors defeat Raiders

East Stroudsburg’s Warriors scored twice in second half to get past the Raiders in a women’s soccer match Wednesday. Shippensburg University fell 2-1 against its Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division opponent in a game played at East Stroudsburg’s Eiler-Martin Stadium. How it happened. Shippensburg (2-5-1, 2-3-1 PSAC East)...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Weirton Daily Times

Golden Bears make it five straight OVAC titles

WHEELING — As much as coaches and players hate losing, sometimes a loss can be a learning tool for later in the season. Just last week Oak Glen blew a 2-0 halftime lead in a loss to Fairmont Senior. The top-seeded Golden Bears (9-2) led No. 2 St. Clairsville by a like score at the break Saturday morning, only to watch the Red Devils (8-1-2) draw even on a pair of net-finders in a 12-minute span of the second half at windy Wheeling Island Stadium.
WHEELING, WV
247Sports

Start time, TV coverage revealed for ECU-UCF game

East Carolina's football game at UCF on Saturday, Oct. 9, in Orlando, Fla., will kickoff at 6 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN+, the American Athletic Conference announced on Monday. The game will be played at the 'Bounce House,' which is the newly-dubbed UCF stadium that holds 45,300. It was previously known as Spectrum Stadium, and Brighthouse Networks Stadium.
ORLANDO, FL
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Golden Bears snap RedStorm win streak

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande’s attempt to get back to the .500 mark got off to a great start. The remainder of the match, though, left a lot to be desired. West Virginia University-Tech shook off a slow start by throttling the RedStorm in sets two...
RIO GRANDE, OH
#Shippensburg University#Raiders#Longwood University#Bears#Kutztown University#Psac#Mo Blue Springs#Castle Pines#Delone Catholic
realdawghuskies.com

Evan’s opponent preview: The Cal Golden Bears

Below is Evan Feather’s preview of the Cal Golden Bears!. W-L: 1-3 Cal entered the 2020 season with high expectations, due to the fact that they. were returning the most experienced QB in the Pac 12. They were returning a bunch of. other starters with a good amount of experience...
NFL
souraiders.com

Bell, Raiders top Battlin' Bears

BILLINGS, Mont. – The reigning Cascade Conference Team of the Week isn't letting go of that title without a fight. A week after upsetting then-No. 20 Oregon Tech, the Southern Oregon women's soccer team made more waves Friday by taking down Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 1-0 at Wendy's Field. The Raiders...
SOCCER
cspbears.com

Golden Bears claim 15th at MSSU Invite

MONKEY ISLAND, Okla. – The Concordia-St. Paul men's golf team wrapped up play in the three round MSSU Fall Invitational at Shangri-La Country Club on Tuesday and the Golden Bears finished in 15th place with 926 strokes (+62). Concordia competed in a highly competitive field of 18 teams and were...
GOLF
Franklin County Free Press

SU sports briefs: Tennis pair competes in championships

A tennis duo from Shippensburg University represented the school in PSAC individual championships last weekend. In other sports competition, the Raiders volleyball team lost to the East Stroudsburg Warriors in PSAC Eastern Division competition Saturday; and SU’s men’s soccer team lost 2-1 in overtime on Saturday to PSAC rival West Chester at David See Field.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

The Golden Bear Report

The Girls Golf Sectional took place on Monday. The Golden Bears placed 5th out of 12 teams and were led by Regional Qualifier Reagan Mathies who shot a 94. Kaylee Tackett shot a 100, Lanie Stephens a 112, Madison Monroe a 116, and Kate Linville rounded out the scoring for the Golden Bears with a 120. Regan will participate in the IHSAA Regional on Saturday at The Edge Golf Course in Anderson, Indiana. She is scheduled to tee off at 9:40am.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawks and Raiders Meet in Key District Tilt

A share of the lead in class 2A district six is on the line tonight when the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks visit the Williamsburg Raiders on their Homecoming. The Golden Hawks are 3-2 on the year and 2-0 in district play after throttling Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Central Lee over the last two weeks by a combined 108-8 score. Against the Hawks last week, Mid-Prairie started seven drives on the Hawk side of the field, three inside the 10 yard line, scored touchdowns on their first three plays from scrimmage and enacted the running clock in the first quarter of a 66-8 blowout win. On the year, the Golden Hawks are led by Will Cavanagh at 38 of 54 for 523 yards through the air, six touchdowns and two interceptions. His favorite target is Jack Pennington with 11 catches for 122 yards and a pair of scores. On the ground, Tyler Helmuth has 29 carries for 297 yards and nine touchdowns. Justice Jones leads the Golden Hawk defense with 38 and a half tackles, eight for loss and has an interception and fumble recovery.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
swimswam.com

Shippensburg University Mourns The Loss of Coach Donald N. Miller

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – The Shippensburg University Athletics Department is saddened to learn of the death of former coach Donald N. “Donnie” Miller. Shippensburg extends its sincerest condolences to his family and friends and to the countless individuals he mentored and influenced. Miller, inducted into the Shippensburg University Athletics Hall of...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
cspbears.com

Golden Bears fall to Northern State 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn.- The Concordia women's soccer team fell to Northern State University (S.D.) on Friday night 3-2. The Golden Bears move to 3-4-1 (2-2-1 NSIC) on the season. Head Coach Steve Bellis commented on the evening saying, "We knew Northern State would be a tough side and very good on set pieces. We gave them too many opportunities and failed to take ours."
SOCCER
thecutoffnews.com

Miles Golden Bears Take HBCU D2 Invitational

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by the Jefferson County Health Department, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department & Sheriff Mark Pettway, and Lawson State Community College. Magne Chamber-Wilson shot even par in the second round and was low medalist with a 2-under 142 as Miles ran away...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
chatsports.com

Raiders Week 5 opponent: Meet the Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders are barely done with their first AFC West game on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, and it’s already on to Week 5. Las Vegas hosts the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT. Here’s some more early week information on the Bears:
NFL
