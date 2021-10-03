CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Take a closer look at the electric Rivian R1T pickup's coolest option - the $5,000 Camp Kitchen

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlH1B_0cFfVMEM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkMoL_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

  • The Rivian R1T electric pickup is finally here - and we got to check it out in the flesh.
  • The $5,000 Camp Kitchen aims to make cooking in the great outdoors a breeze.
  • It comes equipped with a stove, a sink, lighting, and all the cookware you need.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .
Electric-adventure-vehicle maker Rivian first showed off its Camp Kitchen feature at an expo years ago.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Q17h_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

Now the startup automaker is actually building its first pickup - the $67,500 R1T - and we got to take a look at the Camp Kitchen up close.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKM1B_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

Read More: Amazon-backed Rivian beat Tesla to the market with its electric truck. We put it to the test in the Colorado mountains.

It stows away in the R1T's Gear Tunnel when not in use...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03wEmp_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

And slides out like a giant drawer when you need it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IH3hY_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

Flip it open, and you've got everything you need to cook a meal, eat it, and clean up anywhere.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTzvH_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

There's a two-burner induction cooktop from Dometic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uo2FA_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

Induction works great for this application, a Rivian rep told me, because it heats quickly and cools off in seconds. That way you can stow the kitchen away without waiting.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NntBk_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

On the right side of the kitchen there's a cutting board and spoon rest.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MAK29_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

The cutting board conceals the Camp Kitchen's sink.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g0zTF_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

The basin has an accordion design so it folds flat when not in use. You push downward to pop it open when you need to wash some food or dishes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33kAh0_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

By the sink there's a faucet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCP2d_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

Read More: I went off-roading for the first time in Rivian's new truck — and now I'm convinced EVs are the future of 4x4s

It's connected to a removable 4-gallon water tank that's accessed from the other side of the truck.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEl6n_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

At $5,000, the Camp Kitchen doesn't come cheap. But that gets you more than just a cooktop and sink.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFgS7_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

The kitchen's three drawers come filled with a 30-piece cooking set.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmwmJ_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

It includes pots, plates, silverware, bowls, a kettle, and all manner of cooking utensils.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyFbk_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

Every piece of the set has a spot in these cork inserts. The idea is to stop everything from rattling around when you're driving.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j2Uf3_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

Also included is a string light that hangs from two poles on either side of the kitchen. Nobody likes to cook in the dark.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCJ2s_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

The lights plug into a USB port.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhuqG_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

What's perhaps even more exciting than the kitchen itself: You can also option the truck with just the sliding drawer system it sits on. The Gear Shuttle costs $1,500.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDJ6R_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

Rivian says it's working on lots of other accessories for the shuttle. Bins, refrigerators, and heaters to dry off ski boots were all floated as possibilities. But I'm more eager to see the hacks owners come up with all on their own.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Svndb_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

Outdoor gaming rig? Mobile frozen marg station? Really skinny hot tub? On-the-go tanning bed? The possibilities are truly endless.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5JyH_0cFfVMEM00
The 2022 Rivian R1T.

Tim Levin/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

First Drive: Rivian’s New R1T Electric Truck Makes Off-Roading Feel Like a Grocery Run

It’s a steep climb up Wise Mountain. At more than 12,000 feet above sea level, the trail that ascends the tree line in the midst of the Rocky Mountains is one of the highest in Colorado. Most gasoline-powered cars here would be wheezing for air, much like those of us visiting from coastal regions, alternately sucking on cans of oxygen and stainless-steel water bottles. But the Rivian R1T electric truck progresses easily and almost silently up the route, with only the sound of crunching rock piercing the morning air. It’s been a proverbial long climb for the electric-vehicle (EV) startup as...
CARS
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Review: $73,000 electric Rivian R1T is cute but not a work truck

RJ Scaringe believes trucks can save the world. That’s why the 38-year-old vegan spent years developing the R1T, the first-ever production vehicle from the company he founded 12 years ago. After multiple production delays — the coronavirus pandemic, the semiconductor shortage, and the essential fact that Irvine-based Rivian had never...
CARS
Digital Trends

2022 Rivian R1T first drive review: The first EV pickup sets a high bar

Many startup automakers have tried to repeat the success of Tesla, but the 2022 Rivian R1T is something different. This burly pickup truck aims to take EVs into the wilderness. When it unveiled the R1T at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, Rivian made some bold claims, boasting of Jeep-like...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Road & Track

The Rivian R1T Proves That the Perfect Off-Roader Is Electric

Subconsciously, I thought we were out of gas. It was late afternoon in a day of off-roading that started just after dawn. We were crawling down a steep, rocky trail, two ruts winding through mighty trees. Aside from the crunch of stone under our tires, we were moving through the Colorado wilderness in utter, placid silence.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck Second Drive: Improving On the Fly

You would think after 7,686 miles of testing a 2022 rivian r1t electric pickup truck on the Trans-America Trail, driving across the U.S. almost entirely off-road, we wouldn't need more feedback from the official media drive event for it. Wrong. Joining the Rivian crew in Colorado for the press drive...
CARS
MotorAuthority

First drive review: 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck climbs to new heights of capability

The burbling of a nearby creek. The whisper of wind in the leaves. Aside from the crush of rock under tires, these are not the sounds typically heard from inside a typical off-road vehicle. The 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck is anything but typical, and when it’s on pavement firing from 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds, another sound fills the cabin: howls of joy.
CARS
Crain's Chicago Business

She drove the electric Rivian R1T. Here's what she thought.

(Bloomberg)—R.J. Scaringe believes trucks can save the world. That’s why the 38-year-old vegan spent years developing the R1T, the first-ever production vehicle from the company he founded 12 years ago. (See more photos below.) After multiple production delays—the coronavirus pandemic, the semiconductor shortage, and the essential fact that Rivian had...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Rivian R1t#Electric Truck#Camp Kitchen#Amazon#The Camp Kitchen
nsjonline.com

The Rivian R1T Review: Finally, an electric car for the rest of us

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — I drove the new Rivian R1T pickup and it’s fantastic. But before I tell you about it, we have to get into why this truck is such a big deal. Last week, I was sitting around a campfire in the crisp autumnal air when I realized why electric car sales aren’t more robust in the US. I’ve driven most of our currently available electric cars, and they’re workable for many more car buyers than in the past. Charging infrastructure is proliferating, while EVs are better (and cheaper) than ever.
CARS
inputmag.com

Watch Rivian's electric pickup truck conquer Moab's toughest climb

In a video posted onto YouTube this week, a stock version of Rivian’s R1T was spotted tackling Hell’s Gate in Utah’s Moab Desert. If you’re not familiar with that pass, just take a look at this video. Let’s just say... it’s a little steep.
CARS
electrek.co

Rivian R1T first drive: Easily the best pickup I’ve ever driven, both off road and on

Rivian wowed us at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, coming out of stealth mode with a working R1T electric pickup prototype. Fred said at the time:. I am stunned by the specs here. We are talking about a best-case scenario for an all-electric pickup truck. It looks like these guys have really figured out how to take advantage of an electric powertrain to get some great performance in a pickup truck package.
CARS
Inverse

This one feature is the best reason to buy the Rivian R1T

The Rivian electric pickup is terrific, and you can read the full review to learn why. But the pièce de résistance is the Camp Kitchen. The Camp Kitchen is a culinary wonder that hides in a secret compartment within the R1T and deploys in 30 seconds. It includes a two-burner...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
insideevs.com

Watch Rivian R1T Take On Hells Gate In Moab

Here is an interesting new video with the Rivian R1T climbing the Hells Gate in Moab, Utah, which is one of the most challenging off-road trails. The R1T with the all-terrain tires appears to be able to drive up quite easily thanks to the outstanding electric drive, although it still requires a lot of attention to go at the right angles.
MOAB, UT
wglt.org

Video: WGLT Takes A Rivian R1T For A Test Drive

A Rivian R1T electric pickup descends the rock crawl during the Rivian "First Mile" event at the plant's test track on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Normal. This week, Rivian customers from all over the Midwest are coming to Normal to take their first drive in the company's electric pickup.
NORMAL, IL
topgear.com

Rivian R1T review: ‘the truck market’s game-changer’

What, someone has beaten Tesla to building a production electric truck?. That’s right, while Tesla's Cybertruck is still a concept fantasy, here’s a real, honest-to-god, production electric truck, built in Normal, Illinois. Meet the Rivian R1T. In the US there have been announcements from pretty much every major carmaker for electric versions of their current truck, but until now not a single fossil-free version has rolled off an assembly line.
CARS
SlashGear

Rivian’s R1T “gimmicks” make so much more sense now

I’ll admit, some of what Rivian was promising with the R1T all-electric pickup seemed a bit… gimmicky. Not pointless, nor useless, but enough to make you wonder whether, had the American EV startup opted to leave those features out, could the 2022 R1T have been even more affordable?. The reality...
CARS
CNET

2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition rides clean, gets dirty

With a full charge and rolling on the standard 20-inch wheels, the EPA estimates the R1T's cruising ranges at 314 miles. Opting for all-terrain 20-inch or sport 22-inch rolling stock can reduce that range by as much as 15%. The electric platform frees room for unique storage spaces like the...
CARS
Inverse

The Rivian R1T pickup truck finally gets reviewed

I couldn't scrape up much about RJ Scaringe, besides a smattering of interviews and articles — and all the corporate PR material. I was set to speak with the founder of Rivian, the electric vehicle company, back in early 2019. I didn’t get around to any old classmates, bosses, or coworkers. I didn’t have a good sense of what I was walking into.
BUYING CARS
Business Insider

Business Insider

250K+
Followers
17K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy