Take a closer look at the electric Rivian R1T pickup's coolest option - the $5,000 Camp Kitchen

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The Rivian R1T electric pickup is finally here - and we got to check it out in the flesh.

The $5,000 Camp Kitchen aims to make cooking in the great outdoors a breeze.

It comes equipped with a stove, a sink, lighting, and all the cookware you need.

See more stories on Insider's business page .

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Electric-adventure-vehicle maker Rivian first showed off its Camp Kitchen feature at an expo years ago.Now the startup automaker is actually building its first pickup - the $67,500 R1T - and we got to take a look at the Camp Kitchen up close.

Read More: Amazon-backed Rivian beat Tesla to the market with its electric truck. We put it to the test in the Colorado mountains.

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

It stows away in the R1T's Gear Tunnel when not in use...And slides out like a giant drawer when you need it.Flip it open, and you've got everything you need to cook a meal, eat it, and clean up anywhere.There's a two-burner induction cooktop from Dometic.Induction works great for this application, a Rivian rep told me, because it heats quickly and cools off in seconds. That way you can stow the kitchen away without waiting.On the right side of the kitchen there's a cutting board and spoon rest.The cutting board conceals the Camp Kitchen's sink.The basin has an accordion design so it folds flat when not in use. You push downward to pop it open when you need to wash some food or dishes.By the sink there's a faucet.

Read More: I went off-roading for the first time in Rivian's new truck — and now I'm convinced EVs are the future of 4x4s

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider