The Andrew Wiggins controversy is a distraction from the real vaccine problem: vaccine access
Golden State Warriors swingman Andrew Wiggins isn’t a new skeptic when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. He’s signaled his reluctance to get inoculated since March, when the vaccine rollout was just getting under way in the U.S. But because of San Francisco’s vaccine mandate for large indoor events, he’s been dragged into a national spotlight that has also shined too brightly on fellow vaccine holdouts Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards and Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic.www.sfchronicle.com
