NBA

The Andrew Wiggins controversy is a distraction from the real vaccine problem: vaccine access

By Justin Phillips
San Francisco Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden State Warriors swingman Andrew Wiggins isn’t a new skeptic when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. He’s signaled his reluctance to get inoculated since March, when the vaccine rollout was just getting under way in the U.S. But because of San Francisco’s vaccine mandate for large indoor events, he’s been dragged into a national spotlight that has also shined too brightly on fellow vaccine holdouts Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards and Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic.

warriorscentral.com

Warriors GM Bob Myers expects Andrew Wiggins to be vaccinated for season

Andrew Wiggins' vaccination status is still in the air, leaving the Warriors with the lingering question that one of their key acquisitions from a year ago could be ineligible for half of their games. Warriors general manger Bob Myers wouldn't comment on Wiggins' specific status but left a not-too-coy response to a question at media day on Monday. We're optimistic that we'll have our full complement of players," Myers said.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA denies Andrew Wiggins' request for religious exemption from San Francisco's COVID-19 vaccination mandate

The NBA isn't requiring players to be vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the 2021-22 season. However, the league is enforcing local vaccine requirements in New York and San Francisco for players on the teams in those cities. San Francisco requires anyone 12 or older to provide proof of vaccination at large indoor events, such as Warriors games at Chase Center, unless there is an approved medical or religious exemption for them not doing so.
NBA
Yardbarker

Warriors' Nemanja Bjelica urges teammate Andrew Wiggins to get vaccinated

At least one of Andrew Wiggins’ teammates is pushing him to get vaccinated as Wiggins faced the possibility of missing games if he doesn’t. The Golden State Warriors held their media day Monday, and Wiggins didn’t say much about his “personal” decision not to get vaccinated. However, he did hear from teammate Nemanja Bjelica, who let Wiggins know he should get the shot.
NBA
NBC Bay Area

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Clings to Personal Beliefs Over COVID Vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO -- After nearly seven seasons in the NBA desert of Minnesota, he transitioned to the Bay Area, where he was obscured by All-Stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Perfect. Toiling in shadows brought comfort to Andrew Wiggins. Now, as he bucks the tide of the relentless COVID-19 pandemic,...
NBA
Stephen Curry
Anthony Fauci
Kent Bazemore
Andrew Wiggins
Bradley Beal
Kyrie Irving
Adonal Foyle
warriorscentral.com

Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala on Andrew Wiggins’ Vaccination Status

Steph, Iguodala respond to Wiggins' vaccination status originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea The maturation of Klay Thompson, the return of Andre Iguodala and all things Steph Curry were just a few notable storylines from Warriors Media Day on Monday. None compare to Andrew Wiggins being unvaccinated against COVID-19. The Warriors' small forward constantly clinged to the "private matter" that he might not be able to play in half the games for his employer.
NBA
Bring Me The News

Andrew Wiggins applies for exemption to COVID vaccine, is rejected

Former Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins had his exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine denied on Friday, putting his availability in jeopardy for the upcoming season. The Golden State Warriors play in San Francisco where anyone 12 or older must be vaccinated to attend or participate in large indoor gatherings. With the Chase Center's capacity of 18,064, it means Wiggins must get vaccinated in order to play in his team's home games.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Andrew Wiggins is feeling the pressure to get vaccinated

San Francisco, CA – Time is ticking for Andrew Wiggins to decide on getting vaccinated or not. If he doesn’t, consequences will impact him and his Golden State Warriors teammates. He won’t be allowed to play in home games and would lose out on a ton of money. Last season,...
NBA
NBC Bay Area

Warriors' Options If Andrew Wiggins Holds Firm on Vaccination Status

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors, ever optimistic, are hoping Andrew Wiggins will very soon enlist in the NBA’s 90-percent club, joining the vast majority of players, including longtime holdout LeBron James, to accept the COVID-19 vaccine. With Golden State’s home opener 22 days out, Wiggins – and fellow holdouts, like...
NBA
#Golden State Warriors#The Washington Wizards#The Orlando Magic
warriorscentral.com

Andrew Wiggins on anti-vaccine stance: ‘Personal and private’

In his first official comments since declaring in March he had decided not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins stood his ground and defended his stance against getting the shot, saying he'd "keep fighting for what I believe." The headliner at Warriors media day Monday, Wiggins took questions from interviewers curious about whether the 26-year-old veteran would alter his views -- especially after the NBA rejected his request for a religious exemption t...
NBA
MercuryNews

Kurtenbach: Andrew Wiggins is vaccinated and now the Warriors have a shot

The Warriors’ 2021-2022 season has been set up to be deeply interesting and preposterously entertaining. But there was a pall hanging over it as training camp started. Andrew Wiggins’ vaccination status wasn’t as much a question of public health — that’s cut and dry — but team hindrance. San Francisco guidelines would have prevented an unvaccinated Wiggins to enter Chase Center after Oct. 13.
NBA
FanSided

Twitter reacts to Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins getting vaccinated

Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins is vaccinated and will be available for all home games. The debacle for the Golden State Warriors is now over. Andrew Wiggins is vaccinated against COVID-19 and will be available to play in all of Golden State’s home games at the Chase Center, as well as away games in New York City.
NBA
Brooklyn Nets
Washington Wizards
NBA
Health
Los Angeles Lakers
NFL
Basketball
Sports
Orlando Magic
WNBA
NBC News

Vaccine-hesitant NBA star Andrew Wiggins is now vaccinated, coach says

Andrew Wiggins, the Golden State Warriors forward who balked being vaccinated against the coronavirus, has been vaccinated, the team's coach said Sunday. "He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it, and that will be the end of it," coach Steve Kerr told reporters. Wiggins, who...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Andrew Wiggins Gets Vaccinated After Week Of Public Scrutiny

Just a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Andrew Wiggins was one of the more prominent stars in the NBA to not be vaccinated. This was a particularly large issue given the fact that he plays for the Golden State Warriors who are situated in a city that has vaccine mandates. Without two doses, Wiggins wouldn't be able to play any home games, rendering him of no use to the franchise His vaccination status led to a ton of debate, and there was a fear that he would never get the jab.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Steve Kerr Reacts To Andrew Wiggins’ COVID-19 Vaccine Decision

Andrew Wiggins has been vaccinated, and so Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wants all the talk about the issue to stop. Kerr himself confirmed that Wiggins has finally decided to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and he shared how the swingman appreciated their acknowledgement of it. However, the Warriors head coach emphasized that it's the last time he would be talking about it since it is all resolved now.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors HC Steve Kerr’s puzzling response to Andrew Wiggins’ absence from practice amid vaccine drama

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has been one of several players in the NBA to refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine despite the league’s heavy push prior to the 2021-22 season. Wiggins has been vocal about his hesitency, despite the possibility that he won’t be permitted to play home games due to San Francisco’s vaccine mandate should he continue to refuse the shot. A recent report from The Athletic’s Warriors beat writer Anthony Slater revealed that amid this drama, Wiggins missed Saturday’s practice, and the excuse from Head Coach Steve kerr is quite perplexing.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Andrew Wiggins Has Been Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Andrew Wiggins is a player that has caught a lot of attention from national and local media in recent memory. That was due to his vaccination status for COVID-19 as there were some questions about his availability for home games due to local laws. There are other players in that situation, such as the Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

On Andrew Wiggins, choice and the power of vaccine mandates

Andrew Wiggins still doesn't get it, but he got it. The second part is more important than the first as we enter a new phase of the discussion about COVID vaccines. Wiggins, the former Timberwolves wing who was traded to the Warriors in 2020, was faced with a choice: Get the vaccine or lose millions of dollars as the result of not being able to play home games for Golden State.
NBA
FanSided

Andrew Wiggins celebrates getting vaccinated by yamming on Jusuf Nurkic

Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins got vaccinated just in time to put Jusuf Nurkic on a poster. After what felt like an eternity debating Andrew Wiggins’ possibilities this season with the Golden State Warriors if he remained unvaccinated, he made the decision to get the shot prior to the team’s first NBA preseason game. Golden State beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, 121-107.
NBA

