The Andrew Wiggins controversy is a distraction from the real vaccine problem: vaccine access

Just a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Andrew Wiggins was one of the more prominent stars in the NBA to not be vaccinated. This was a particularly large issue given the fact that he plays for the Golden State Warriors who are situated in a city that has vaccine mandates. Without two doses, Wiggins wouldn't be able to play any home games, rendering him of no use to the franchise His vaccination status led to a ton of debate, and there was a fear that he would never get the jab.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO