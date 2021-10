With October in full swing I decided to take a few minutes to list ten Shudder originals that I absolutely love and I think you would enjoy with Halloween approaching. This list is in no order and this is not all of the Shudder originals available on their streaming service. It is merely ten that I have seen so far and wanted to share with you guys so if you are looking for something to watch this holiday season then maybe something from this list will hit the spot.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO