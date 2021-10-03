CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$67M in loans available through Heirs’ Property Relending Program; aims to help agricultural producers, landowners resolve land ownership, succession issues

 7 days ago

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing $67 million in competitive loans through the new Heirs’ Property Relending Program (HPRP), which aims to help agricultural producers and landowners resolve heirs’ land ownership and succession issues. Intermediary lenders -— cooperatives, credit unions, and nonprofit organizations — can apply for loans up to $5 million at 1 percent interest during the two-month sign-up window, which opened in late August.

