Athletics-Ethiopia's Lemma wins men's London Marathon

 7 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma won the men’s London Marathon in a time of two hours four minutes and one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race on Sunday.

Lemma, who finished on the podium last year, crossed the line 27 seconds ahead of Kenya’s Vincent Kipchuma with Mosinet Geremew third.

Defending champion Shura Kitata came sixth.

