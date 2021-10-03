Frank Warren: I Cannot Imagine Usyk-Joshua Rematch Turning Out Much Different
THE BIGGEST FIGHT in British heavyweight history, for the time being at least, went up in a puff of Ukrainian smoke at the home of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night. Oleksandr Usyk put out the Anthony Joshua fire following the fireworks that flew high above the High Road but, in truth, the pre-fight pyrotechnics set off pretty much the only bangs from the extended corner of the home favorite.www.boxingscene.com
