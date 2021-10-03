CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida's minimum wage hike, combined with COVID, could prepare state for the future

Cover picture for the articleIn the early days of the campaign to raise Florida’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, the predictions were dire: This move would send small businesses cartwheeling toward insolvency. The state would miss out on recruiting big employers and could lose corporate mainstays to other states. Workers would face layoffs and slashed hours, and the price of consumer goods and restaurant meals would shoot skyward.

Patrick Muhammad
6d ago

I make a hundred dollars a day easily doing handy man work.i have my own health insurance and a whole life insurance policy. I pay all bills in my home and I am self employed .

