Florida's minimum wage hike, combined with COVID, could prepare state for the future

In mid-2016, the former mayor of Miami Beach says he was getting some pretty interesting calls from local businesses. “A lot of the hotels were coming to us and saying, 'Hey, can you provide workforce housing? Can you help us do this and that, provide more public transportation?' All these various options, which, as you know, are good ideas. But the reality is that they take a lot of time to implement,” said Philip Levine, who served as mayor between 2013 and 2017.

