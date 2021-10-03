Jets vs. Titans: Preview, predictions, what to watch for

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Titans receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown didn't practice all week, and they've been ruled out for Sunday's game. What that means is receivers like Josh Reynolds, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers, Cameron Batson and others are in line to play big roles in New York. Westbrook-Ikhine and Rogers made nice contributions in the team's Week 3 win against the Colts, and Reynolds is eager to do his part as well. The Titans, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, will also get a boost with the return of tight end Anthony Firkser, who hasn't played since Week 1.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO