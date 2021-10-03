CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets vs. Titans: Preview, predictions, what to watch for

By Brian Costello
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn inside look at Sunday’s Jets-Titans Week 4 matchup in at MetLife Stadium:. Titans running back Derrick Henry vs. the Jets defense. You don’t have to be a football genius to figure out who makes the Titans go. Henry is a 6-foot-3, 247-pound beast who has 4.5 time and a wicked stiff-arm. Henry leads the NFL in rushing with 353 yards and is the two-time defending rushing champion. In his past two games, he has 381 total yards (295 rushing, 86 receiving). The Jets have no chance in this game if they can’t slow Henry down.

