Block pattern: Longtime quilter opens downtown Auburn shop

Quilts by Commission is unlike most quilt shops. You can actually buy quilts there. The shop, now open in the Nolan Block of downtown Auburn, is the next step in the quilting business of the same name started by Stephanie McCall in her home in February 2006. Along with fabrics and other items often found in quilt shops, though, it sells finished ones. They range from vintage and modern quilts by regional artists to the commissions McCall has been making for years.