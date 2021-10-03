Find pumpkins, mazes and more fall fun at these local area destinations

Looking for pumpkins, mazes and fun photo opportunities this October?

Check out these fall destinations in the local area!

Rustic Roots

LAMONT — Rustic Roots, located 4 miles north of Lamont on the west side of Oklahoma 74, features a huge pumpkin patch, a 10-acre corn maze, a petting zoo, a giant slide fort, hayrides, grain buggy basketball, giant Jenga, horseshoes, corn hole, tractor tire playground, barrel train, concessions, a gift shop featuring Rustic Roots merchandise and Made In Oklahoma items, photo opportunities and more.

“It exploded from just a barn full of kids to 8,000 people in five years,” said owner Sarah Aldrich. This season will be her sixth year of hosting visitors on her family’s farm.

Aldrich’s grandparents homesteaded the 80 acres on which Rustic Roots sits. Rustic Roots’ logo features the more-than-75-year-old cottonwood tree on the edge of the barn.

“It’s fun,” she said. “This is a huge thing now, especially after the pandemic. I want to lift others up any way I can. It’s cost-effective family fun.”

Rustic Roots is open 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, and 1-7 p.m. Sundays. Special events include the annual Fall Festival with bands, vendors, and food trucks on Oct. 16. Unlike years past, there will not be a Haunted Maze this year. Rustic Roots will close for the season on Nov. 7.

Cost is $10 per person. Children ages 2 and younger and seniors 65 and older get in free. There are season passes and group rates available as well as discounts for military personnel and first responders.

Find Rustic Roots online at www.rustic rootsevents.com or on their Facebook page.

DaZe in a MaZe is located south of Covington. Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

DaZe in a MaZe

MARSHALL — DaZe in a MaZe, located south of Covington on Oklahoma 74, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The maze opened to the public three days before 9/11 on Sept. 8, 2001.

Owner James Jantz established the maze on his family’s still working farm. He got the bright idea to convert his 300,000-square foot grain field into a living field maze, and DaZe in a MaZe was born.

He and his wife Kathy along with their three kids (then ages 4, 6, and 8) went to work on creating “a good wide maze” complete with six colored flags, an observation bridge, several dead ends, and four exits.

“We do it all ourselves,” James said. “My three hardworking kids now are three really good adults with meaningful jobs.”

Over time, the Jantz family has added a multitude of activities.

For the daring, there is the jungle maze, which is a narrow six-acre field maze without the flags or a map.

For all ages is the themed hay maze comprised of hundreds of hay bales formed to create a picture. In past years, the hay maze has been a castle, a space shuttle, a fort, a tractor, and even the state of Oklahoma.

“If you’ve never mazed before, this is the place to start,” their website states.

For the littles ages 3 and younger, there is the tot maze housed in the round top barn, right next to the petting zoo. The petting zoo features the standard barnyard animals of horses, donkeys, goats, sheep, chickens, and/or ducks.

There also are hayrack rides, a dino dig (sandbox), a pumpkin patch, and a concession stand.

DaZe in a MaZe is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. to dark Sundays, and by appointment only for school field trips and groups during the week. DaZe in a MaZe will close Thanksgiving weekend.

Cost is $8 per person and it is cash only. Children ages 3 and younger get in free and there are group rates available. Just a reminder, visitors’ pets are not allowed on the farm.

Find DaZe in a MaZe online at www.dazeinamaze.com or on its Facebook page.

Boone Davidson arranges pumpkins at Christ United Methodist Church’s Pumpkin Patch in 2014. Bonnie Vculek / Enid News & Eagle File Photo

Pumpkin patches return

ENID — The Pumpkin Patch at Christ United Enid, located at the corner of Randolph and Cleveland in Enid, returns on Sunday this year.

Traditionally a fundraiser for church missions, families can play and photograph among the pumpkins, which are for sale.

Pumpkin Patch is open 2-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin Patch’s last day is Halloween.

Find updates about Pumpkin Patch through Christ United Enid’s Facebook page.

The Hennessey Public Library, located on the south side of Hennessey on Oklahoma 81, hosts its 11th Pumpkin Patch and related activities.

The patch, which includes pumpkins, gourds, and other fall decor, serves as an annual fundraiser for Friends of the Hennessey Library.

Pumpkin Patch is open 3-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays. School field trips and groups that want to sign up for a visit during the day can call the library at (405) 853-2073. Pumpkin Patch’s last day is Oct. 25.

Find updates about Pumpkin Patch through Friends of the Hennessey Library’s Facebook page