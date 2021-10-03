San Marcos Police Department Joins Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement Project
SAN MARCOS – Beginning the week of October 4, 2021, the San Marcos Police Department will train all sworn officers in the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project. The evidence-based national training and support initiative developed by the Georgetown University Law Center aims to empower and educate officers, ultimately preventing misconduct, reducing mistakes, promoting officers’ health and wellness, and improving community relations.smcorridornews.com
Comments / 0