LINCOLN, Neb. — The Michigan offense was dealt another blow Saturday night when right guard Zak Zinter limped off the field in the second quarter. Arguably U-M's best offensive lineman, Zinter needed the help of a teammate to reach the bench area before members of the medical staff began looking at his leg. The examinations were brief, but Zinter continued limping along the sideline and did not return to the game before halftime.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO