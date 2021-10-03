WATCH: Bo Nix rallies No. 22 Auburn to a win at LSU

Bo Nix bounced back from a benching a week earlier to pass for one touchdown and run for another and rally No. 22 Auburn to a 24-19 SEC victory against host LSU.

Nix, who watched from the sideline as TJ Finley replaced him and rallied Auburn to a victory against Georgia State last week, completed 23 of 44 passes for 255 yards and rushed 12 times for 74 yards.

Jarquez Hunter broke a 44-yard run to set up his own 1-yard touchdown that gave Auburn (4-1, 1-0 SEC) its only lead of the game with 3:11 remaining.

Max Johnson passed for 325 yards and a touchdown with one interception but LSU (3-2, 1-1) rushed for just 29 yards.

Auburn failed on an onside kick to start the second half and LSU took advantage with Cade York’s 22-yard field that increased its lead to 16-10.

York kicked a 51-yard field goal to increase the lead to 19-10 at the end of the third quarter.

Nix ran five yards for a touchdown to pull Auburn within 19-17 early in the fourth quarter.

Johnson connected with Kayshon Boutte for a touchdown for the ninth time this season with a 31-yarder at the end of LSU’s first possession that produced a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

York’s 33-yard field goal increased the lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter.

Finley replaced Nix on the ensuing possession and completed his first pass to John Samuel Shenker for a 32-yard gain, but Auburn turned the ball over on downs.

Johnson threw a 40-yard completion to Jack Bech on third-and-15 to set up York’s 26-yard field and a 13-0 lead.

Nix returned after sitting out one series and avoided several pass rushers to throw a 24-yard touchdown to Tyler Fromm. That cut LSU’s lead to 13-7.

On Auburn’s next possession, Nix drove his team to Anders Carlson’s 49-yard field goal, trimming LSU’s lead to 13-10 at halftime.

