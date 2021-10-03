CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Seattle Mariners stay alive in AL Wild Card hunt with win over Angels

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6YzP_0cFfQUwJ00

Mitch Haniger had four hits, including a home run, and five RBIs as the Seattle Mariners kept their postseason hopes alive with a 6-4 victory against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

The Mariners (90-71), who have won 11 of their past 13 games, are tied with Toronto, one game behind the New York Yankees and Boston for the American League’s two wild-card playoff berths.

Seattle will need a victory Sunday and a loss by either the Yankees or Red Sox to force a playoff for the final wild-card spot.

Jose Rojas and Jared Walsh homered for the Angels (76-85), who have lost 11 of their past 15 games.

The Angels overcame a 3-1 deficit on Walsh’s three-run homer in the eighth inning.

But the Mariners scored three in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead. Jarred Kelenic led off and was hit by a pitch from Steve Cishek (0-2). Pinch-hitter Jake Bauers drew a walk and Jake Fraley put down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third. After an intentional walk to J.P. Crawford loaded the bases, Ty France grounded into a fielder’s choice to third baseman Jack Mayfield, with Kelenic thrown out at the plate.

Haniger, who hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to snap a 1-1 tie, grounded a 3-2 pitch into left field to plate two runs. Kyle Seager added a run-scoring single off Jimmy Herget for the final margin.

Paul Sewald (10-3) got the victory despite allowing Walsh’s homer and Drew Steckenrider pitched the ninth for his 14th save.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the third inning as France doubled to right with one out and scored on a Haniger single.

The Angels tied it in the fifth on Rojas’ solo shot to right field with one out.

The Mariners regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning. With one out, France doubled to center field. Haniger then hit a 1-1 pitch from left-hander Jhonathan Diaz over the fence in left-center field, his 39th homer of the season.

Seattle starter Chris Flexen went 5 1/ 3 innings and allowed one run on six hits.

— Field Level Media

