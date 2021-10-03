30 local students complete degrees at Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. – Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Summer Commencement. Chancellor Kelly Damphousse presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master, specialist and doctoral levels, along with various program certificates, as awarded through the various colleges: Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Sciences and Mathematics, and University College.