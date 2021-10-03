PSU/ Hoosiers

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Penn State Nittany Lions playing another prime time showcase Tonight at Beaver Stadium as they took on the Indiana Hoosiers. And this one was a no doubter. Penn State blowing out the Hoosiers in Happy Valley 24-0. Up next for the 4th ranked Nittany Lions, the 5th ranked Iowa...

Sports
