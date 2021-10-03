CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DOH COVID-19 Update

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article3,392 New cases were reported across the commonwealth today. This caused the 7-day average to take a steep drop. That average has been fluctuating up and down for the past 2 weeks. 51 More people have died across Pennsylvania from the virus raising the statewide death toll for the pandemic...

Cumberland County Sentinel

DOH: 149 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday, marking 12 of the last 13 days with new case counts topping 100 in the county. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 97 in Monday's report, up one from Sunday. There are 18 adults in intensive care (down one since Sunday) and 13 on ventilators (the same Sunday). Four adult ICU beds remain open of the 105 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
newscenter1.tv

SD DOH: 552 total new COVID-19 cases statewide

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update showed 452 new confirmed cases in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 125,688. No new deaths were reported, leaving the state death toll at 2,133. 214 confirmed cases were reported West River: 80 in...
Pennsylvania State
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs Legislation Protecting Immigrants From Being Blackmailed, Intimidated Over Legal Status

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation making it illegal to use a person’s immigration status against them. Threats to report a person’s immigration status could previously be treated as a crime in cases of labor and sex trafficking, but they weren’t treated as potential extortion or coercion offenses. The bill now allows prosecutors to charge individuals with a crime if they blackmail or intimidate others based on their legal status in situations unrelated to labor or sex trafficking. Similar measures have been enacted in California, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia.
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland man allegedly fatally shot his pharmacist brother for ‘killing people’ with the COVID vaccine, court records show

A Cumberland man allegedly killed his brother and sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home last week because his brother, a pharmacist, administered COVID-19 vaccines, according to charging documents filed Wednesday in a Howard County court. Jeffrey Burnham told his mother he had to confront his older brother, Brian Robinette, because he was poisoning people by administering the COVID-19 ...
jocoreport.com

10 Overdoses In 4 Days

Alarming trend rises with drug disguised as something else. Law enforcement officers and first responders are taxed with an alarming trend as they are called to a rising number of overdoses from a drug disguised as something else. Fentanyl — a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than...
Forbes

Can A Debt Collector Get Into My Bank Account?

You head to an ATM to withdraw $100 from your bank account. But you’re unable to get any of your money. You later find out your bank account has been frozen. In many cases, a bank blocks your access to the account because a debt collector has obtained a court order against you. The court order requires the bank to freeze your account so the debt collector can recover money that’ll help cover your past-due debt.
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Misinformation Is Literally Killing People’: Allegheny County COVID-19 Cases Are Plateauing But Deaths Remain High

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County are plateauing, Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen says more people are dying and she’s blaming vaccine misinformation. Cases are dropping to about 350 to 400 a day in Allegheny County. Hospitalizations are still increasing, but Bogen says those usually lag a couple of weeks behind cases. Deaths, she says, are higher than they’ve been in months. In September, 90 people died, which is the highest monthly number since 91 people died in April. “What pains me most is that many and probably most of those deaths could have been prevented, but...

