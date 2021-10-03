Biggest mistakes, unexplainables, and theft in Florida’s 20-13 loss to Kentucky
The Florida Gators (3-2, 1-2 SEC) feet would look like Swiss cheese after the loss to Kentucky if the term shooting yourself in the foot was a literal one. In a game that Florida dominated the statistics on offense and defense and still lost, they have mostly themselves to blame for the loss with different mistakes they made, a couple of unexplainable game management situations and one big theft from the officials that was costly in this man’s opinion.247sports.com
