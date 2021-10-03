Brand new coats to be given out in South Bend today

Act fast. Several local organizations are teaming up to give away brand new coats and winter gear to people in need. Connect to Be the Change and Bullets 4 life of Indiana are teaming up with several other organizations to give away this cold weather gear today, Sunday, October 3rd from 1:00pm until 4:00 pm at the Southeast Side Park which is at Wenger and Rush Streets. This is the second year for this giveaway. More than 80 coats were given away last year. Watch the video for more information and check out these websites: