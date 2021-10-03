Scott McMann admits Dundee United had to grind out win over Ross County

Dundee United recorded victory at Tannadice (Alan Harvey/PA) (PA Archive)

Dundee United defender Scott McMann felt they had shown two sides to their game as they beat Ross County 1-0.

Ilmari Niskanen struck his first goal for United and they could have added to their lead before the break.

But County fought back strongly after the break and McMann thought United had shown good resilience to claim a third clean sheet in four cinch Premiership games.

The match was overshadowed by claims of racism with United midfielder Jeando Fuchs reporting hearing a slur from the visiting fans.

United head coach Tam Courts raised a ‘Show Racism the Red Card’ T-shirt aloft after the game but visiting boss Malky Mackay later stated a swear word might have been misheard, following talks between stewards and club officials.

United launched an investigation while their season continues with promise after they consolidated fifth spot in the table.

Former Hamilton left-back McMann told DUTV: “It was a tale of two halves. First half, we were excellent. We could have been two or three up going into the break and we weren’t.

“That happens sometimes in the second half, they came out and are fighting for their lives and came out strong and we just had to hold on. It was just good to get three points.

“I didn’t get the chance to get forward as much in the second half but as a team we just had to dig in and grind out the result and get the clean sheet and thankfully we did that.”

County remain without a victory in the league but Mackay again found plenty of encouragement.

“We are getting chances and I think the three headers, one goes over the bar, two go into the goalkeeper’s hands from five yards,” Mackay said.

“Either side of him then it is a goal.

“Young Joe Hungbo had an incredible strike which hit the post and then he had another he dragged just wide.

“If we weren’t creating chances I would be worried. If we were battered it would be a different story. But we are coming to grounds and being on the front foot and we are a match for anyone.

“We just need a bit of luck in front of goal.”