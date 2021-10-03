CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Uncovering Bond's Scottish ancestry – and the beautiful country that inspired Fleming

By Daniel Pembrey
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Welcome to Scotland,” says the sign on the M6. I can’t read it without hearing a gruff Albert Finney, playing the gamekeeper in Skyfall – the 2012 film in which Daniel Craig’s Bond returns to his Scottish roots. Wielding a shotgun, Finney greets villains streaming into Bond’s ancestral Highlands lodge. Less ironically, Scotland has been welcoming the Bond cinematic franchise since its inception.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Daniel Craig Is the Best James Bond — It’s Not Even Close

He was blonde, for starters — that was enough to throw some purists into a tizzy. Stockier, too, with a pugilist’s build, and muscles that looked earned rather than sculpted in a gym. Handsome, but not in a pretty way, with that barroom brawler’s mug of his. Those blue eyes were less suggestive of matinee-idol seductiveness than a subzero temperature, chilling everything right beneath the surface. Unlike many of the previous Agent 007s, his vibe was way more East End than Eton, and the confidence of his movements only emphasized that he was a coil perpetually on the edge of...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Sadly, Idris Elba Will Not Be the Next James Bond

Idris Elba is out of the running to become the next James Bond. With Daniel Craig having bowed out after a fifth and final turn as Ian Fleming’s suave spy with No Time to Die, speculation is already rife regarding who will step into the tuxedo next. And Elba, who’s been linked with the role for years, has seemingly ruled out throwing his hat into the ring — at least for now. Speaking to ITV London Wednesday night on the red carpet at the opening gala of this year’s London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank, the Luther star said: “No, I’m not...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘No Time to Die’ Ends the Reign of Daniel Craig

[This story contains spoilers for No Time to Die.] A reign has ended. No Time to Die, the 25th installment in Eon’s iconic franchise, has concluded Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond. Director Cary Fukunaga, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside franchise mainstays, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and television auteur Phoebe Waller-Bridge, could not have delivered a more perfect, or emotionally impactful send-off to a Bond who audiences have lived with for 15 years in films that spanned three decades, more time than any other iteration of the character. Daniel Craig didn’t just play Bond. He changed Bond, for the better. It’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Fleming
Person
Daniel Craig
Washington Times

A look back at Ian Fleming, the man who created James Bond

I’ve been an Ian Fleming aficionado since I was a teenager and read all of Ian Fleming’s thrillers after seeing “Dr. No,” and “From Russia With Love,” the first two films featuring Sean Connery as James Bond. I reached out to Oliver Buckton, the author of a new biography of...
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Sean Connery’s James Bond Scottish accent and phrases explained by language expert

The latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, has finally hit cinemas across the UK and it’s Daniel Craig ‘s last stint as the 007 agent. With Sean Connery often touted as the best incarnation of all time, the experts at the language learning app Babbel have explained how at first the author Ian Fleming wasn’t sure about his accent.
CELEBRITIES
Smithonian

Follow Ian Fleming’s Footsteps Through Jamaica

Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond, was actually a secret agent himself. While serving in Britain's Royal Navy during World War II, the now-famous author told his Naval Intelligence colleague Robert Harling that he intended to write the “spy story to end all spy stories.” And he did, producing a library of 14 books about Bond, beginning with Casino Royale in 1953 and ending with Octopussy and the Living Daylights in 1966, that inspired the film series and spawned 24 more books, written by six other authors, about the spy.
MOVIES
themanual.com

James Bond Everything: Shop 007-Inspired Men’s Clothing and Accessories

From the first theatric release — Dr. No. in 1962 — novelist Ian Fleming’s legendary character has captivated audiences around the world. Live and Let Die, the 25th installment of the Bond franchise, continues the interest, as well as marking the fifth and final appearance of Daniel Craig in the lead role. While Craig’s James Bond may have brought new facets of the character to light, each of its leading men have left their mark, influencing generations of men. It’s logical, therefore, that men would try to emulate the menswear styles the uber-rich sported across exotic destinations around the world, and this explains the hallowed nature of a Bond product placement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Scottish Ancestry#German#Cringletie House#Borders#Curlews
Deadline

Cary Joji Fukunaga Says It Was A “Major, Major Relief” That ‘No Time To Die’ “Didn’t End Up On A Streaming Platform” – Contenders London

Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of No Time To Die, is evidently pleased that the latest James Bond film – the last featuring Daniel Craig as 007 – was released theatrically. The helmer told Deadline’s Contender London that it was a “major, major relief that it didn’t end up on a streaming platform and that audiences are showing up”. The film has already opened to $113M overseas following its world premiere on September 28 at London’s Royal Albert Hall and its North American rollout, which began Thursday night, has already clocked $6.3M – making it the best Bond domestic preview number ever. “The numbers...
MOVIES
publicradiotulsa.org

Daniel Craig outshines 'No Time To Die' in his final turn as James Bond

It's been more than a year since No Time to Die was supposed to open in theaters, and while the pandemic is far from over, the movie's long-overdue release feels like a good omen for an industry that could use it. Never mind if James Bond can save the world...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Telegraph

The surreal, high-flying life of a James Bond lookalike

“I would bet you any amount of money,” Dennis Keogh from Phoenix, Arizona tells me over the phone, his volume rising with certainty. “If I did a DNA test and he did a DNA test, they'd find there's a relation.” Keogh is pretty sure he is related to the late Sean Connery. A distant cousin, he guesses, having found that his and Connery’s families are part of the same Irish clan.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Bond 26: Where the 007 Franchise Should Go After Shocking ‘No Time to Die’ End

[Editor’s note: The following post contains light spoilers for the ending of “No Time to Die.”] Let’s not mince words: the Daniel Craig era of James Bond is over. The star of five Bond films of varying success and tone, Craig has long made it plain that “No Time to Die” was going to be his last outing as the super-suave 007. As the Cary Fukunaga-directed feature finally (finally!) makes it way into theaters around the globe, any lingering questions about the possibility of Craig returning to the role, well, let’s just say they can finally be put to bed. And that’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’, Daniel Craig’s Final Bond Film, Opens To $56M At Domestic Box Office – Sunday Update

Sunday AM: When it comes to Bond and the box office, the world is enough, and the bigger exclamation, as we first told you earlier this week, was going to be in No Time to Die‘s global figure, which is coming in at $145.5M (very close to the $150M we reported), comprised of its opening weekend domestic and second weekend abroad. We’ve heard there’s great holds throughout Europe, and with even bigger riches ahead in China, when the Cary Joji Fukunaga film lands there. All-in right now for the MGM/United Artist Releasing/Universal/Eon title is $313.3M. However, domestic came in at...
NFL
Variety

Louis Armstrong Meets James Bond, Again: Why ‘We Have All the Time in the World’ Plays a Key Role in ‘No Time to Die’

“We have all the time in the world.” When James Bond (Daniel Craig) says that line to Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) nine minutes into “No Time to Die,” it may not mean much to the average moviegoer. But to Bond fans worldwide, it’s one of the most important in the history of the franchise, and a subtle hint of possible tragedy to come. For “We have all the time in the world” is not just the key line in the screenplay of 1969’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” it’s the title of the song performed in the mid-section of that movie by...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
NME

Daniel Craig reveals Pierce Brosnan advice that got him through Bond films

Daniel Craig has shared with NME the piece of advice that helped him most during his five-film stint as James Bond. No Time To Die, Craig’s final outing as the MI6 agent, is released today (September 30) in cinemas after multiple delays due to COVID-19 and the closure of cinemas around the world.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Kate Middleton’s Gold Dress Stole the Show at the James Bond Premiere

Kate Middleton has worn countless memorable outfits over the years, but her latest might go down as one of our all-time favorites. Today, the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, attended the London premiere of the 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die. Middleton walked the red carpet in a stunning gold gown by Jenny Packham, which turned heads for all the right reasons.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy