Florida State

Florida hospital fires nurse for putting pictures of baby with birth defect on social media

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
WFLA
WFLA
 7 days ago

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida nurse has lost her job after taking pictures of a baby born with a physical deformity and putting them on social media, according to officials from Jackson Memorial Hospital.

NBC News reports that Lidia Amoretti, a hospital spokesperson, sent an email saying that the hospital learned of the incident on Sept. 8.

The nurse, Sierra Samuels, worked in the neonatal intensive care unit and has taken pictures of a baby with gastroschisis, a condition that causes the intestines to protrude from the body. On her social media post, Samuels wrote that her night was going well until she had to deal with the baby.

This violates the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which forbids taking pictures of patients without permission.

She was put on administrative leave before being fired on Sept. 15.

Comments / 18

Kimann Kremitzki
6d ago

I'm glad she got fired! I just hope she loses her license. She has no right to be around patients. My Grandson was born with the same problem and it was a long devastating 59 days for him struggling in neonatal but he's a healthy 17 year old boy now. I wish her evil ways on no one!!!

Reply
17
E
6d ago

She thought her night was going bad. What about that baby's? selfish culture we live in.

Reply
10
Guzman Verde
6d ago

pretty sad to think that she thought this was a good idea......cold as ice

Reply(3)
10
 

