So you lost a wallet or a phone — or a horse. Senegal has a Facebook page for that

Taliban gunmen now stand guard at the gaping rock cavities that once housed two ancient statues of the Buddha -- desecrated with dynamite by the Islamists during their last stint in power. The monuments in Bamiyan province had stood for 1,500 years but their destruction was ordered in 2001 by that regime -- already infamous then after banning television and imposing ultra-strict rules governing the conduct of women -- for being against the Muslim faith. Hundreds of cadres from across the country spent more than three weeks demolishing the towering statues carved into the side of a cliff, sparking a global outcry. "The Buddhas were destroyed by the Taliban authorities in 2001," reads a bronze plaque set in the stone, while the white flag of the country's new leaders flutters on a nearby gatehouse.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO