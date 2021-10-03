Find pumpkins, mazes and more fall fun at these local area destinations
LAMONT — Rustic Roots, located 4 miles north of Lamont on the west side of Oklahoma 74, features a huge pumpkin patch, a 10-acre corn maze, a petting zoo, a giant slide fort, hayrides, grain buggy basketball, giant Jenga, horseshoes, corn hole, tractor tire playground, barrel train, concessions, a gift shop featuring Rustic Roots merchandise and Made In Oklahoma items, photo opportunities and more.www.vanceairscoop.com
Comments / 0