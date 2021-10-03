Tom Freeman, Sept. 30, 1932 — Sept. 17, 2021

Thomas (Tom) Jewell Freeman, Jr., age 88, passed away September 17, 2021 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia, Missouri. Tom was born in Miami, Florida on September 30, 1932 to Tommy and Ethel (Bell) Freeman. He was raised in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and was married to and is survived by his wife of 66 years, Peggy Holt Freeman. Tom and Peggy were active members of Fairview United Methodist Church for many years. There will be a family graveside service at the Holt cemetery in Arkansas.