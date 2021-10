Amazon Games' New World is now live, and if we're going by the number of concurrent players, that launch has been pretty successful. However, plenty of players have had a difficult time actually getting into the game due to stress on the servers resulting in long wait times. The New World team responded to those issues once already on Tuesday, but in a second response, it gave a more detailed explanation of its plans and promised that players would have an opportunity to jump servers for free in the future if they want to relocate.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO