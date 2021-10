The new season of Saturday Night Live continued this evening with the second episode in series 47.Host Kim Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that may viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.She began with a joke about her father, who was part of OJ Simpson’s defence team in the Nineties. Kardashian said: “I think I’m following in my father’s footsteps. My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me and I credit him with really opening my eyes to racial...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO