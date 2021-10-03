HPU Stings Sul Ross, Now Co-Leader in Conference
With Howard Payne beating Sul Ross 73-30 Saturday afternoon, it became the first time since the 2003 season that the Yellow Jackets produced more than 70 points in the game. The last time was against Louisiana College. The 73 points was against a Sul Ross Lobo team that had only allowed 53 points scored against them through their first three games. The undefeated Yellow Jackets are now co-leaders of the American Southwest Conference with a record of 5-0, 4-0. They join Mary Hardin-Baylor at 4-0 in conference.www.koxe.com
