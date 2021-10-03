Clemson outlasts Boston College, 19-13
Clemson extended its home win streak to 31 games with a gut-check 19-13 victory over Boston College on Saturday night. Boston College had a potential game-winning drive in the final two minutes end on mishandled shotgun snap in the Tigers red zone. Eagles’ quarterback Dennis Grosel completed five straight passes to the Clemson 11. But a bad exchange from center Alec Lindstrom to Grosel was recovered by defensive end R.J. Henry to preserve the win.www.bostonherald.com
