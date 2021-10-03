Live Photos: Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Live from Villa d’Este

This stunning tribute 'Cuda car is almost as good as the real thing. If there was one car that no one wanted to pick a fight with in the late 1960s and early 1970, that car would definitely be built by Mopar. In the 1960s, the car was the legendary Dodge Charger Daytona, but a year later, it would be the 1970 Plymouth HEMI ‘Cuda Convertible. As fierce as it was, it is not just the car’s performance capabilities that makes this car so revered. It is also how rare it is. In all, 14 1970 HEMI ‘Cuda Convertibles were made.

