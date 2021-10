Steam is filled with hundreds of indie horror games that do little to stand out. Choo-Choo Charles does not have that problem. That's because Choo-Choo Charles stars a carnivorous spider-train, as in a train that is, somehow, also a spider. His name is Charles (naturally), and he has long terrorized a remote island by feeding on human flesh. It's up to players to operate their own antique train--complete with a mounted machine gun-- and go out on salvaging missions, all while attempting to evade the terror that is Charles. Players can then use the acquired resources to increase their train's armor, speed, and offensive capabilities and attempt to defeat Charles once and for all.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO