Caroline Harr, Feb. 22, 1924 — Sept. 27, 2021

Columbia Missourian
Cover picture for the articleCaroline J. Harr, 97, passed away on September 27th. Caroline was christened Caroline Josephine Jaroszewski by her parents Nick and Mary Jaroszewski on February 22nd, 1924. Caroline was born and grew up in rural Ottertail county on a farm near the small town of Dent Minnesota. Times were tough during the depression years and farm chores took priority over education requiring Caroline to attend to her farm chores and discontinue school after the 8th grade. She also began waitressing in a small café where she met her future husband Joe Montgomery. They were married in 1942 and moved to Kansas City and then to Columbia in 1943 settling first on a farm northwest of Columbia and then into town.

