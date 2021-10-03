‘Injustice 2’ helped inspire Harley Quinn’s look in ‘The Suicide Squad’

The simple reason that James Gunn picked Peacemaker for The Suicide Squad is due to his helmet. That might sound kind of funny and out there in a way that needs further explanation, but it’s actually the truth apparently. The reason that Cena managed to get a spinoff is that when Gunn was asked who he would base a spinoff on, Peacemaker came to mind thanks to his backward views. Seriously, this character’s viewpoint is so warped that he’ll gladly kill, maim, and otherwise annihilate anyone in his path to ensure that peace will be the result, and he won’t look back after doing it. The kind of mind it takes to say that they’ll gladly do anything no matter how vile it is presents a problem since it invites a very zealous viewpoint that doesn’t offer up any argument other than the idea that whether one is doing the right or wrong thing doesn’t matter so long as it’s in the name of peace. How that translates to someone like Peacemaker is a little confusing but it definitely makes him one of the most unbalanced characters in the movie.

