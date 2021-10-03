CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Injustice 2’ helped inspire Harley Quinn’s look in ‘The Suicide Squad’

By Andy Brown
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn has confirmed that some of Harley Quinn’s look in The Suicide Squad was inspired by her appearance in Injustice 2, the DC fighting game created by NetherRealm Studios. As spotted by PCGamesN, James Gunn has shared a look at some of the original art for Harley Quinn’s design...

www.nme.com

digitalspy.com

Suicide Squad's Will Smith responds to claims he'd return as Deadshot

For Worlds of DC fans who missed Will Smith's portrayal of Deadshot in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, there's good news. Following the release of The Suicide Squad, DC's re-imagining of David Ayer's 2016 movie, Will Smith has finally revealed whether he'd return as the anti-hero in future, putting to bed rumours that Idris Elba's Bloodsport was a pseudo-replacement while he's at it.
MOVIES
/Film

Harley Quinn Animated Series Artist Crosses The Aisle To Marvel Studios As Director

Not to pat myself on the back over a very mundane opinion or anything, but I've been waiting for Marvel Studios to finally get it together and expand into the realm of animation with their collection of fan-favorite characters now that they've successfully crossed over into the mainstream with the MCU. Though the actual final product could be considered something of a mixed bag, "What If...?" feels fresh and new and unique amid the glut of superhero properties, almost entirely by default. Taking advantage of the potential that the medium of animation offers feels like a no-brainer move — something that remained true even before the unbelievable success of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" in late 2017 but, especially so in the aftermath.
COMICS
Ed Boon
Margot Robbie
James Gunn
Destructoid

The gang’s up to no good in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League art

Warner Bros. Interactive, alongside studio Rocksteady, dropped the key art for the upcoming comic book epic Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is currently in development for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. The simple but effective artwork sees the viewer a hapless victim of the posse of rampaging...
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

This is Why James Gunn Added Peacemaker to ‘The Suicide Squad’

The simple reason that James Gunn picked Peacemaker for The Suicide Squad is due to his helmet. That might sound kind of funny and out there in a way that needs further explanation, but it’s actually the truth apparently. The reason that Cena managed to get a spinoff is that when Gunn was asked who he would base a spinoff on, Peacemaker came to mind thanks to his backward views. Seriously, this character’s viewpoint is so warped that he’ll gladly kill, maim, and otherwise annihilate anyone in his path to ensure that peace will be the result, and he won’t look back after doing it. The kind of mind it takes to say that they’ll gladly do anything no matter how vile it is presents a problem since it invites a very zealous viewpoint that doesn’t offer up any argument other than the idea that whether one is doing the right or wrong thing doesn’t matter so long as it’s in the name of peace. How that translates to someone like Peacemaker is a little confusing but it definitely makes him one of the most unbalanced characters in the movie.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Marvel Studios Recruits Harley Quinn Storyboard Writer

Liza Singer, known for their work on the HBO Max series Harley Quinn, has recently announced that they have joined Marvel Studios as a director for an upcoming mystery project. The Harley Quinn storyboard Writer broke the news on Twitter. With this, they shared what they can about the unknown project along with a picture of the Marvel Logo.
TV & VIDEOS

