Affordable Housing Units Still Available at 555 Waverly Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 555 Waverly Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by HTO Architect and developed by Madison Realty Capital, the structure yields 190 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 13 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $65,315 to $167,570.www.newyorkyimby.com
