Child shot while sitting in North Linden living room

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 7-year old child is expected to survive a a gunshot wound he suffered while sitting on a couch early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was in the living room of a home on the 2600 block of Grasmere Ave. in Linden.

Just before 2 a.m., officers say a dark-colored two-door hatchback drove by and a passenger fired several gunshots into the home.

The boy was struck once in the left arm. Medics transported him to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

