Columbus, OH

Child shot while sitting in North Linden living room

By Jennifer Bowers
NBC4 Columbus
 7 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 7-year old child is expected to survive a a gunshot wound he suffered while sitting on a couch early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was in the living room of a home on the 2600 block of Grasmere Ave. in Linden.

Just before 2 a.m., officers say a dark-colored two-door hatchback drove by and a passenger fired several gunshots into the home.

The boy was struck once in the left arm. Medics transported him to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man jailed after allegedly forcing victim to sign over car title

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is in jail in Fayette County after allegedly forcing another man to sign over the title to his vehicle. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, James Ragland III, 29, of Columbus, entered a Bureau of Motor Vehicles office in Washington Court House Tuesday with the victim, where the victim was forced to sign over the title to his car.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OSU parents holding “Light Up The Night” event to fight violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Parents of Ohio State University students are holding a “Light Up The Night” event Sunday, which is the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of fifth-year student Chase Meola. His murder, plus a string of safety alerts over the past year, inspired a group of parents to put pressure on the university […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

OSHP searching for suspect after trooper shot in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Blue Alert has been issued for 42-year-old Robert Tramaine Halhorn, a suspect accused of shooting an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper. The incident took place early Thursday morning on I-75 in Hancock County, Ohio. According to authorities, Trooper Josef Brobst was injured during the shooting, and transported to a […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

