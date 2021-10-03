CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast for Sunday, October 3rd

By Terry West
Look for mostly sunny skies today. A slight chance of afternoon and evening showers remains in the forecast for tonight. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 71. Look for a low of 41. Monday will reach a high of 72. The San Luis Valley will see a...

