Former World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said he’s not the same man who was beaten by Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury in February 2020. The Tuscaloosa native said he is new and improved as he looks toward his third meeting with Fury in a live pay-per-view event Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight is available via ESPN+ PPV and Fox Sports PPV.