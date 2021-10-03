CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASK THE VETS: Be on guard against cancer in pets

By DR. MICHAEL J. WATTS
Culpeper Star Exponent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is one of the many cancers that affect both people and pets. Since many projects begin with animal studies, support for breast-cancer research often benefits both people and pets. Dogs are particularly prone to breast cancers. With each and every heat cycle,...

