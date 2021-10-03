KLEMANN: Gain confidence, speaking skills with Culpeper Toastmasters
The next time you experience the rain, feel what it feels like, she said. That suggestion stayed with me and served me well long after the Toastmasters meeting I attended. As the club’s Inspirator, her job was to inspire members in attendance. That she did. She reminded me of moments when I felt light and free, instead of the nervous feeling I had at the start of the meeting, anticipating my speech that evening.starexponent.com
