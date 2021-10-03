Spanish Festival stages pageants, king’s ball

El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia’s Children and Queen pageants were held Saturday as part of a weekend filled with Spanish-themed attractions in New Iberia. The Cyr-Gates Community Center in New Iberia City Park was decked out with Spanish decorations as well as flags bearing the names of the Spanish founding families of New Iberia as part of the pageantry. The children’s pageant took place Saturday afternoon followed by the queen’s pageant which took place in the evening.