Richard Rico | Merry tree 39 is on the way

IN pre-dawn hours of late November, a scale-tipping 50-foot Douglas Fir will be loaded onto a flatbed in Burney, CA to be-gin its journey to our Merriment on Main tree lighting for the 39th consecutive year. Nonprofit M on M’s board members suspected COVID-19 would again curtail the Main St. gathering. They were right, but they weren’t deterred from bringing in and lighting the tree anyway, heart of the tradition since 1983. Besides, after a year of suffering miseries both physical and restrictive, residents need, and deserve, a bright spot in their lives–specifically, the glittering symbol of Christmas on Main.