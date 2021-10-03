CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Cameron Norrie into San Diego final after three-set win over Andrey Rublev

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAw2Q_0cFfKMld00

British number two Cameron Norrie came from behind to defeat top seed Andrey Rublev 3-6 6-3 6-4 and book his place in the final of the San Diego Open.

Norrie, who had beaten number four seed Denis Shapovalov in the last eight, was broken in the fourth game of the opening set as Rublev moved 4-1 ahead.

Although Norrie managed to hold his next couple of service games, the Russian world number five kept the pressure on to close out the opening set 6-3 in 35 minutes at the sunny Barnes Stadium.

Norrie, who won his first ATP Tour title in Los Cabos earlier this year, saved three break points in the third game of the second set which proved a turning point.

The world number 28 dug in to put pressure on Rublev’s serve, which he broke at 3-1 after the Russian sent a backhand volley just wide.

With the pressure cranking up, Rublev – yet to drop a set so far in the tournament – lost his cool in the California sun, hitting his leg in frustration as Norrie held and then opened up a 5-2 lead.

Norrie, bidding to reach a fifth final in 2021, remained on the front foot to force two set-point opportunities in the next game before the Russian eventually served out.

The British number two, though, regrouped to save two break points on his next serve and secure the set 6-3, levelling the match.

An early break and hold in the decider saw Norrie move 3-1 ahead and then to the brink of victory at 5-3.

Rublev pulled a game back but it was only delaying matters as Norrie closed out a hard-earned win to book his place in the final against either number two seed Casper Ruud or Grigor Dimitrov.

Speaking in an on-court interview broadcast by Amazon Prime Video, Norrie said: “What an incredible match.

“All credit to Andrey because he came out firing and played some big tennis at the beginning and then I managed to weather the storm.

“This is such a big win for me, I am good friends with Andrey so it is not easy playing against him. It is definitely a match I will remember for a long time.”

“I will try and rest up to get ready (for the final), the tournament is real tough.”

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

ATP San Diego Open 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Brandon Nakashima Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Livestream

In the Second Round of the San Diego Open 2021, World No. 5 Andrey Rublev will play against World No. 83 Brandon Nakashima. After a successful run as a part of Team Europe in the Laver Cup, that included 2 doubles victories as well as a singles win over Argentine Diego Schwartzman, Andrey Rublev will make an appearance in the San Diego Open as the top seed. Rublev, who lost to American giant-killer Frances Tiafoe, in a taxing 5-setter in the third Round at the 2021 US Open, will look to clinch a title at the ATP 250 tournament.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Tacoma News Tribune

Ruud beats Norrie 6-0, 6-2 in San Diego for 5th win of year

Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway beat Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-0, 6-2 on Sunday in the San Diego Open for his ATP Tour-leading fifth victory of the season. Ruud, ranked No. 10 in the world, had little trouble turning back Norrie, ranked No. 28, to go 5 for 5 in finals this year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
firstsportz.com

San Diego Open 2021: Denis Shapovalov vs Cameron Norrie Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

In the highly-anticipated quarter-final of the San Diego Open 2021, World No. 28 Cameron Norrie will take on World No. 13 Denis Shapovalov. Denis Shapovalov has started off extremely well at the San Diego Open. Although he had a forgettable outing at the Laver Cup where he was thrashed by US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. Such was Medvedev’s domination that he even bageled Denis in the second set.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Andrey Rublev confirmed for Marseille

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev has signed up to play the Open 13 Provence in Marseille next year, the tournament announced on Thursday. Rublev, who is enjoying a career-high ranking of No. 5 in the world, is set to make his third appearance on the indoor-hard courts of Marseille. Rublev...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#First Match#British#The San Diego Open#Russian#Atp Tour
sandiegocountynews.com

Rublev and Ruud march into San Diego semifinals

San Diego, CA–Eight turned to four on a fantastic Friday in Southern California as the semifinal field for the inaugural San Diego Open was set. The final four will be led by the top two seeds this week at the Barnes Tennis Center, promising a thrilling finish to the ATP 250 tournament.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
Beloit Daily News

After Laver Cup loss, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading home

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Kyrgios doesn’t expect to remain on tour for too many more years and said he probably won’t play in the Laver Cup again. The Australian spoke to reporters Saturday after losing in straight sets to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas as Team Europe went up 9-1 over Team World.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
The Independent

US Open champion Emma Raducanu falls to defeat at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu’s return to the court after her sensational US Open triumph ended in defeat as she was beaten in the second round in Indian Wells It has been 27 days since the 18-year-old stunned the world to become the queen of New York in a fairytale story, but she could not reproduce that level in the Californian desert, going down 6-2 6-4 to Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.That success at Flushing Meadows has catapulted Raducanu into stardom, attending the Met Gala and the James Bond premiere in her time away from the court, and she got a taste of her new...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray welcomes ATP investigation into allegations against Alexander Zverev

Andy Murray has welcomed the ATP’s investigation into domestic violence allegations made against Alexander Zverev.The governing body announced on Tuesday that it was looking into the claims by Zverev’s former girlfriend Olga Sharypova that the world number four punched her in their hotel room during the Shanghai Masters in 2019.The Russian former junior player first went public with a series of allegations against Zverev last October, to which the 24-year-old issued a blanket denial.He continues to maintain his innocence but pressure had been growing for the ATP to take some form of action, with Murray one of the few male...
TENNIS
Sportsnet.ca

Five storylines to watch at Indian Wells as tennis season winds down

It has been a long and arduous wait, but the BNP Paribas Open makes its return to Indian Wells, Calif., this week as the top men’s and women’s players have arrived in the scenic desert. This year's event is in a different week of the tennis schedule. Normally played in...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray delivers explanation for wedding ring that went missing

Andy Murray revealed that his wedding ring eventually turned up in lost and found at his hotel after he was about to get the police involved.The former world number one left his band tied to the shoes which he put out to dry under his car overnight as he was preparing for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells earlier this week.The following morning they were no longer there, prompting an appeal on social media for help in getting them returned.That proved successful and then Murray was also reunited with his best tennis as he beat Adrian Mannarino in the...
TENNIS
longbeachstate.com

Three Beach Athletes Advance to Finals at San Diego State Fall Classic

SAN DIEGO, Calif- Three Beach athletes advanced to the finals of their singles flights Saturday afternoon at the San Diego State Fall Classic. Overall Long Beach State went 4-2 in singles play and 0-3 in doubles action. "Today was another strong day of tennis for us with 3 players advancing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Guardian

Emma Raducanu falls to defeat in first outing since US Open triumph

The question on most lips as Emma Raducanu returned to competition for the first time since her startling US Open victory was exactly how she would adjust to her new status as a grand slam champion. With major success inevitably comes increased and often unwanted expectation, as well a target on the back as players fight for the newest, biggest win.
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

278K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy