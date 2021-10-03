Chatting With Ashland Craft

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for rising country artist Ashland Craft, who released her debut album Travellin’ Kind (via Big Loud Records) a few weeks back in the midst of opening for Zac Brown Band on their US tour. And what an album, too ( ou can read a few of my thoughts on it and find out more about Ashland here https://www.bellesandgals.com/2021/09/02/ashland-craft-travelin-kind/) which has put her firmly on the map as a force and talent to be reckoned with.